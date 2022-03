CM KCR performs ‘pooja’ at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on March 28 performed ‘Pooja’ at the newly-renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The reconstructed temple is an architectural marvel with a lot of features that make it one-of-its-kind in India. It has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonnes of black granite. The temple exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture