CM KCR joins-in TRS 21st plenary 2022 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 27 attended the celebrations of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) 21st plenary 2022 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hyderabad. TRS is celebrating its 21-year anniversary today.