CM KCR felicitates Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple management

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on March 28 felicitated the temple management, after performing 'pooja' at newly-renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The reconstructed temple is an architectural marvel with a lot of features that make it one-of-its-kind in India.