CM KCR attends event to mark Telangana formation day in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 02 attended an event at Public Gardens in Hyderabad to mark the state formation day. The Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of Telangana. Telangana was officially formed on June 02, 2014 and K Chandrashekhar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of state.