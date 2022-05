CM Jairam Thakur miffed over Khalistan flags in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on May 11 expressed disappointment over finding of Khalistan flags in Himachal Pradesh Assembly. “I will not comment much on such things. As far as Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is concerned, I do not take him very seriously, though some incidents are happening that are a matter of concern,” said Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh.