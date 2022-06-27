CM Jairam Thakur attends launch of 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' initiative to curb menace of drugs in HP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur attended the launch of the 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' initiative of the Department of State Taxes and Excise and the Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board on June 26. "Drug addiction has become a matter of grave concern. We are constituting an anti-drug task-force," Jairam Thakur said. Chief Minister Thakur also administered an oath against drug abuse on the occasion.