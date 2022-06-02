CM Jagan Reddy launches mobile app to register corruption-related complaints in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 01 launched a ‘14400’ mobile app to register corruption-related complaints. The app is developed by Anti-Corruption Bureau. It is dedicated for people to register corruption-related complaints against the state officials. He said, “The 14400 mobile app has been launched to curtail corruption. The government, right from its inception has been stressing on no corruption.”