CM HB Sarma visits flood-affected areas of Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 12 visited the flood-affected areas of Chirang and Bongaigaon districts of the state and heard the grievances of the victims. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.