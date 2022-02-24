CM Gehlot urges PM Modi to fulfil his promise on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February 23 highlighted the importance of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and said that this project is crucial to ensure water for drinking and irrigation in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan. On top of that the Chief Minister also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise on ERCP. “Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project is crucial to ensure water for drinking and irrigation in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan. PM should fulfil his promise on ERCP,” he said. ERCP aims to create a network of water channels in Rajasthan.