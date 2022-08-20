CM Gehlot says youth playing a pivotal role in states progress

The Government of Rajasthan is organising Rajasthan DigiFest 2022 from 19th to 20th August 2022 in Jaipur.The purpose of the two-day multi-faceted event is to bring together the youth, startups, investors, corporates, partners and academia at one stage and facilitate interaction and collaboration with government and the public at large.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also participated in this DigiFest and visited the exhibition and got information about the products and services displayed in various stalls.Around 45 iStart recognised startups, startups representing various universities and ATL, from across the state are showcasing their product and services.On this occasion, the CM said that the enthusiasm of youth is playing an important role in the progress of the state. Youth can bring change in any field. The state government is also taking important decisions for the bright future and encouragement of the youth.He said that their vision is 'Technology for All' and the state government is making every effort for this.