CM Gehlot says IT being used in every field

The two day Rajasthan Digi fest was organised in Jaipur. The purpose of the two-day multi-faceted event was to bring together the youth, startups, investors, corporates, partners and academia at one stage and facilitate interaction and collaboration with government and the public at large. During the programme Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated world class incubation centres in Kota, Bikaner and Churu. The centres have been set up in these three districts after Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur to provide better facilities to startups in the state. Apart from disbursing the incentive amount of Rs 41.15 lakh to 74 students under the School Startup Programme and Rural iStart Programme, he also launched three websites 'WebMyWay', 'Sotto' and 'RajSambal' and Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Samvad App. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed that the state is making progress by leaps and bounds in the field of Information Technology. Due to the successful use of IT, Rajasthan is now a leading state in the country in the field of Good Governance. He also said that the youth of today are drawing inspiration from the futuristic vision of the past. They have shown enthusiasm, dedication towards work and zeal towards innovation.