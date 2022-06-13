CM Gehlot lays foundation stone of state’s first health and wellness centre

In order to promote Meditourism in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone of the first Yoga and Ayurvedic Medicine-based Health and Wellness Centre in Rajsamand district. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for this centre in the first phase. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Ayurvedic medicines, yoga, naturopathy etc. would be beneficial in this wellness centre. There are plans to open more such centres at other places by the state government. The CM also expressed that the State Government is committed to realise the vision of a healthy Rajasthan. To achieve this objective, the ambitious Chiranjeevi Yojana has been implemented in the state, under which free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh is being provided to the common man. In view of the problems that came after Corona, this scheme was implemented so that the common man could get free treatment easily.