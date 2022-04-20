CM Gehlot launches website to auction mementos received by him to help needy

For the online auction of mementos received by him on various occasions, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the website rajcmmementos.com at his residence. Any person can see the mementos on this website and their minimum price is also displayed. The online auction will be done on April 25, followed by the offline auction of mementos and gifts on May 3. Around 200 souvenirs and gifts will be available for the online auction. The fund raised from the auction will be used as a Gap Funding for the treatment of needy and poor patients. For this, a separate fund named Nirogi Rajasthan has been made within the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of Rajasthan have wholeheartedly extended help through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or other means whenever there is any natural calamity or crisis in any State of the country. “It has been the great tradition of Rajasthan to help the victims in calamity and we all are proud of this,” he said. The Chief Minister expressed, “Taking ahead the glorious tradition of extending help to the victim in the hour of crisis, I have taken the initiative of auctioning the mementos online."