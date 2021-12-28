CM Gehlot inaugurates light and sound shows at major tourist places of state

To promote the tourism industry, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot inaugurated attractive light and sound shows at 5 major tourist places in the state. The CM virtually inaugurated light and sound shows at Jai Niwas Udyan located in the Govind Dev Ji temple complex, the main religious place of Jaipur, Meera Bai memorial in Merta, world-famous fort of Chittorgarh, Machkund in Dholpur and laser water show at historical Gadsisar lake of Jaisalmer. On the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed that in order to take Rajasthan to new heights in the field of tourism, the government has taken an important decision to create a tourism development fund of Rs 500 crore. With this fund, works like the development of infrastructure facilities at tourist places, their conservation and strong branding at the national and international levels will be done. The Chief Minister also said that along with adding new circuits to encourage religious, wildlife, tribal, desert tourism, development works are being done at all major religious and tourist places. The government is also leaving no stone unturned to support this industry affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to COVID, the importance of wellness tourism and its related activities has increased all over the world. Work is also being done to encourage this tourism in the state.