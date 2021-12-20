CM Gehlot inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various projects

On the completion of three years of the state government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 1,194 development projects worth Rs 1,122 crore in a programme organised at his residence. CM Gehlot also launched Jagriti Back to Work Scheme, Shakti-Udan Yojana, Chief Minister Anupriti Coaching Scheme and DBT Voucher Scheme.During the program, the Chief Minister also launched the Jan Kalyan Portal Mobile App and E-Mitra at Home and also released the mascot, communication strategy booklet and poster of the Udaan scheme. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed that in the last three years, the State Government has implemented various welfare schemes, giving top priority to education, health and social security, so that the deprived, backward and needy sections can be connected with the mainstream of development and make the life of the common man easier. CM Gehlot said that the policy of mandatory FIR registration of the State Government has yielded positive results. Earlier, about 33 per cent of rape cases were registered through the use of courts. Now it has come down to 15 per cent. Similarly, with the creation of additional superintendent of police level posts in every district for speedy investigation of crimes against women, the average time of investigation in rape cases has also come down.