CM Gehlot inaugurates lays foundation of projects worth Rs 275 cr in Barmer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 275 crore in Barmer district through video conference from his residence in Jaipur. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed that the people of Barmer district would benefit from these projects and efforts will be made to complete the projects, of which foundation stones have been laid. CM Gehlot said that the State Government is working with full commitment even in the difficult circumstances of Corona. In the last three years, the state government has kept no stone unturned in fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state. The Chief Minister further said that earlier no one had imagined that refinery and power plants would be set up in the Thar Desert but now it has become reality. He appealed for requisite cooperation from the Central Government in the work of the refinery in Barmer. The CM also highlighted that the State Government is determined to start the Rs 2,900 crore project to supply fresh water in Gudamalani and surrounding areas with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the earliest. Its administrative approval has been issued and technical approval will also be given by the end of this month.