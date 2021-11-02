{"id":"2918163","source":"DNA","title":"CM Gehlot inaugurates Jaipur Chowpatty in Mansarovar and Pratapnagar","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" To further strengthen tourism in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated Jaipur Chowpatty in Pratapnagar and Mansarovar area. CM Gehlot reached Jaipur Chowpatty located in Pratapnagar and inaugurated the food court. He also visited the shops that offer varieties of cuisines. CM Gehlot inaugurated another Jaipur Chowpatty near Dwarkadas Purohit Udyan in Mansarovar. There are 22 shops e in Mansarovar Chowpatty and 28 in Pratap Nagar Chowpatty. Shops have been handed over on lease for five years. These Chowpatties will attract foodies tourists in the Pink City. ","summary":" To further strengthen tourism in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated Jaipur Chowpatty in Pratapnagar and Mansarovar area. CM Gehlot reached Jaipur Chowpatty located in Pratapnagar and inaugurated the food court. He also visited the shops that offer varieties of cuisines. CM Gehlot inaugurated another Jaipur Chowpatty near Dwarkadas Purohit Udyan in Mansarovar. There are 22 shops e in Mansarovar Chowpatty and 28 in Pratap Nagar Chowpatty. Shops have been handed over on lease for five years. These Chowpatties will attract foodies tourists in the Pink City. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cm-gehlot-inaugurates-jaipur-chowpatty-in-mansarovar-and-pratapnagar-2918163","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003677-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/021121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_32.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635856202","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918163"}