CM Gehlot inaugurates Gandhi Deaf College in Jodhpur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually inaugurated the Gandhi Deaf College in Jodhpur from his residence in Jaipur. In this financial year’s budget, the state government announced plans to upgrade the school into a college. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that India has a large number of differently abled persons and it is the responsibility of the government to help them lead a good life and make full use of their abilities. Facilities for differently abled have been made available in all government offices of the state. The Chief Minister also said that the aim of providing quality education to deaf children in this school has been possible only with the help of donors and service-oriented people.