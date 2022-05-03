CM Gehlot directs to make transport tax collection online by June 2022

In a review meeting of the Transport and Road Safety Department at his residence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the State Government is committed to providing easy and safe transport to the people of the State. He directed to deposit the tax online by closing down all the Tax Collection Centres of the Transport Department by June 30, 2022. He said that maximum transport services should be made online to increase transparency in work. The Chief Minister also instructed to make the process of issuing fitness certificates for vehicles and licences more transparent. He stressed that it should be ensured that no driving licence should be made without taking the test. Besides this, he provided the guidelines to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy to promote e-vehicles and for the time-bound implementation of the CNG Policy. During the meeting, CM expressed that the responsibility of road safety is not of any one person, but of all of us. Every person should follow traffic rules to prevent road accidents." He said it is the priority of the State Government to bring down road accidents and deaths related to it. He also directed the department officers to create awareness about traffic and transport rules through various means. Besides this, strict action must be taken against those who violate the rules.