CM Gehlot directs to ensure adequate supply of drinking water during summer

Reviewing the preparations for canal closure and supply of drinking water in summer in a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the District Collectors and officers of the Water Supply Department to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water in summers by effectively implementing the contingency plan.He has also directed that in view of the proposed two-month canal closure in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project area from March 21, advance management of drinking water should be made in the districts connected with the project area so that there is no problem of availability of drinking water to the people.The CM also instructed the district collectors to make contingency arrangements after assessing the additional requirement of drinking water in the districts. “Wherever necessary, ensure water supply from tankers, installation of new hand pumps and tube wells and uninterrupted power supply. Control rooms should also be set up at the district level to solve the problems of consumers related to drinking water,” he added.