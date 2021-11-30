CM Gehlot directs officials to spread awareness on importance of 2nd dose of COVID vaccine

Reviewing the current status of COVID-19 virtually, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the officials to spread awareness on the importance of 2nd dose of COVID vaccine. He also asked District Collectors, CMHO, and other health officials to ensure that the maximum number of people in their districts get the second dose on time. Referring to the new variant of coronavirus 'Omicron' found in some countries including South Africa and Botswana, the Chief Minister said that this variant is spreading very quickly and the World Health Organization has considered it as a Variant of Concern. In view of this, the Medical and Health Department should keep necessary preparations. The Chief Minister expressed that strengthening the health infrastructure is the priority of the State Government. "In the first and second waves of COVID-19, Rajasthan Government did not allow any shortage of resources and funds, while making excellent management with the cooperation of all. This time also, no stone will be left unturned to deal with any possible situation," CM Gehlot added.