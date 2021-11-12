CM Gehlot directs officials to prioritise social security announcements

In a review meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the rules and procedures of various social security schemes should be further simplified so that their benefits easily reach every eligible person.The CM also highlighted the importance of digitalization of processes to swiftly provide benefits of the schemes and transparency.The Chief Minister underlined that in the present circumstances, the need to increase the scope of social security is being felt all over the world. "State Government is making efforts with all seriousness and sensitivity towards ensuring social security to all the needy sections including the deprived, helpless, destitute and other sections of the society," said CM Gehlot. The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that the Rajasthan Government had announced a relief package under the Chief Minister's Corona Sahayata Yojana for the families of the victims of the pandemic. He said that the officers should ensure that every eligible victim's family should get its benefit.During the meeting, the CM ordered the officers to finish the budget and other announcements related to social security on top priority.