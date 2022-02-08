CM Gehlot conducted pre-Budget dialogue with representatives of education sector

In a pre-Budget meeting with representatives of the education sector through video conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that education is one of the topmost priorities of the state government and they are moving forward in this direction with full commitment. The CM expressed that efforts will be made to examine the suggestions received in the meeting and include them in the upcoming Budget, so that better work can be done in the field of education according to the current needs. He underlined that education is the mainstay of the progress of any country. The state government has taken various decisions and innovations in the last three years to provide good opportunities to the future generation by creating a better environment for education in the state. CM stressed that through pre-Budget dialogue, it is the government's endeavour to take Rajasthan to the highest rank in the field of education by taking suggestions from experts and proper solutions to the problems related to education. In the meeting, various NGOs related to education, representatives of non-government schools, teacher representatives, vice-chancellors of various universities and principals of colleges and representatives of technical educational institutions gave their suggestions.