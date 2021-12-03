CM Gehlot approves recruitment of 1000 college lecturers

The Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot approved the recruitment of 1000 college lecturers and also approved a budget of Rs 200 crore for the construction of new colleges.The Chief Minister announced this while reviewing the work of the Higher Education Department at his residence in Jaipur.Discussing the various issues, the Chief Minister said that youth in the state should get quality higher education for the betterment of human resources. "For this, the authorities should prepare a strong mechanism so that all the colleges ensure effective compliance of UGC and other parameters," said CM Gehlot. CM said that regular inspection of colleges should be ensured and daily activities of colleges are monitored through online platforms. The Chief Minister directed that the construction work of the colleges for which land has been allotted must start within two months. Also, the land allotment cases of the remaining colleges should be reviewed at the level of the Chief Secretary.The CM Gehlot instructed that in order to maintain the quality of education in government colleges, the process of recruitment and promotion on vacant posts should be expedited. “Ongoing recruitment process for about 1000 posts of college teachers through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission should be completed soon,” he added.