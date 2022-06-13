CM Dhami stresses on importance of energy sector for self-reliant Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 12 in Dehradun, virtually inaugurated various projects constructed by the Energy Department, and stressed on the importance of the energy sector. The CM said that the energy sector is important for the construction of a self-reliant Uttarakhand. “We can generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity. If we start its production, then you can understand from where we will reach,” the CM said. “Energy sector is very important in the construction of self-reliant Uttarakhand,” he added.