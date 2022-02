CM Dhami refutes claim of Harish Rawat, says BJP will win with full majority in Uttarakhand

Reacting to Congress leader Harish Rawat’s claim of winning 48 seats in Assembly Elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 22 said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the state Assembly Elections with full majority. “They will not win the Assembly Elections. BJP will win with full majority in the state,” he added.