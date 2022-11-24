CM Dhami performs Yoga with administrative officials during Chintan Shivir

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Nov 24 performed Yoga with all the administrative officials during the Chintan Shivir. The 3-day long Chintan Shivir is being conducted at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. All officers including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu performed yoga exercise. The Chintan Shivir began at LBSNAA on Nov 22 to prepare a roadmap of the state as it inches closer to its 25 years of formation.