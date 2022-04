CM Dhami pays floral tribute to former Uttarakhand CM Hemvati Bahuguna on his birthday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 25 participated in the wreath laying programme on the birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna’s son and former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna was also present. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna was the 9th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.