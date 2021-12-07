CM Dhami enjoys a game of Table Tennis in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on December 7 enjoyed a game of Table Tennis at the inauguration of National Ranking Table Tennis Championships 2021. While addressing the gathering he said, “Our government will build international level sports universities. Dehradun will get Khelo India State-Level science centre and we have started the process of opening open gyms in every Gram Sabha under the Healthy Youth and Healthy Uttarakhand Scheme.” “Sports is very essential for our lives. We learn team management from sports as books cannot teach us the importance of unity and teamwork. Politicians should learn from players; they always compete with each other but are always united,” he added.