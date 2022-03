CM Dhami confident of BJP’s victory in Uttarakhand, says will form govt with majority

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 08 expressed his confidence in BJP’s victory and stated that the party will form the government with a full majority. “Most exit polls have shown BJP government in Uttarakhand, even those numbers are less, our numbers will be more and we will form a majority government. People have given certificates to the work done by BJP in the state,” he added.