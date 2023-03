CM Dhami assures of strengthening Uttarakhand with upcoming Budget

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 13 said that the budget will strengthen Uttarakhand. “The budget session is starting here from today. It has a vision about all that our government will do going forward. Uttarakhand state should be included in the best states of India, we should become strong in every way, its provision has also been made in the budget,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.