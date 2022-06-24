Search icon
CM Conrad Sangma: We are extremely thrilled that a tribal person will become President of India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on June 24 said that they are extremely thrilled that a tribal person will become the President of India. “I'm extremely thrilled. It has been a part of our ideology. My late father PS Sangma had once said that one day a tribal person will become the President of India. It's a dream come true for all of us. We're supporting her candidature,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

