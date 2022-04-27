CM Bommai asks police officials to probe death of electrocuted boy

Following the death of a 22-year-old boy due to electrocution on account of broken electric wire in a park, near Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on April 27 said that he asked police officers to probe the matter and would not spare any responsible officers behind the incident. “I have asked police officers to probe the matter and will take action against the concerned officers. Be it Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), no one will be spared. We will give compensation as per the electricity department norms,” CM Bommai told Media Persons in a Press Conference.