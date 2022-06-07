CM Biren Singh attended Manipur Heritage Expo-2022 in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the Manipur Heritage Expo-2022 in Imphal on June 06. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Amazon Karigar and Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited. The Chief Minister also distributed 2,475 looms to the people of the 16 districts of Manipur. The product will be listed on the Amazon platform.