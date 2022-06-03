CM Bhupesh Baghel criticises BJP, RSS over condition of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 03 criticised BJP and RSS over the state of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in J&K. While addressing media persons in Raipur, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “Article 370 is removed, Jammu and Kashmir is divided into 3 parts, President's rule also imposed, LG (Manoj Sinha) is there. But today, Kashmiri Pandits are being killed, Hindus are being killed; who will take the responsibility?” he said. “If they can't provide security to officials, how can they keep the general public safe? They used to say that by removing Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into 3 divisions, everything will become fine. Why is the situation not normal now? Why are the people of BJP and RSS quiet now when Hindus are being killed (in Jammu & Kashmir)? The important thing is that their strategy has completely failed,” he added.