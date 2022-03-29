CM Arvind Kejriwal hails Delhi Budget calls it ‘Historic’

Speaking on Delhi’s Budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 26, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking in Assembly on March 29 said that the Budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus. “Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue. For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus,” said Kejriwal.