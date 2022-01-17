CM Arvind Kejriwal flags-off electric bus services in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 17 flagged off electric bus services as public transport. The Chief Minister said that 300 electronic buses will roam across Delhi till April. “It is an important measure to control pollution; 300 such electronic buses will start till April, the target is 2000. It will cover a minimum distance of 120km; charging points are being arranged,” CM Kejriwal added. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present at the event.