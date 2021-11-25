{"id":"2921156","source":"DNA","title":"Closely watching defence cooperation between China-Pakistan, need to remain cautious: Navy Chief","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on November 25 said that they are closely watching the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. He said, “We are closely watching the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. The recent procurements by Pakistan from China may change the dynamics, so we need to remain cautious.” He further added, “We recently conducted a successful sea trial of INS Vikrant. We should be able to commission INS Vikrant by August 2022.”","summary":"Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on November 25 said that they are closely watching the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. He said, “We are closely watching the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. The recent procurements by Pakistan from China may change the dynamics, so we need to remain cautious.” He further added, “We recently conducted a successful sea trial of INS Vikrant. We should be able to commission INS Vikrant by August 2022.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-closely-watching-defence-cooperation-between-china-pakistan-need-to-remain-cautious-navy-chief-2921156","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006949-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_ANI_STORY_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637838602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 04:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 04:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921156"}