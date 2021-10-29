Cleanliness drive underway near surroundings of Dal Lake in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government is conducting massive cleanliness drive on pathways of famous tourist attraction Dal Lake in Srinagar. The Department of Floriculture in collaboration with Lakes and Waterways Development Authority started the massive cleanliness drive to make the pathways clean for the tourists. The cleanliness drive started on October 02 and will continue till the end of this month. Floriculture officer of Mughal Gardens Javaid Masoodi told ANI, “Due to the pandemic we could not manage to start this drive earlier, besides, the negligence of people, surroundings and footpaths of Dal Lake are always facing criticism”.