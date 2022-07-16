Search icon
Cleaning work begins in flood-affected Surat as water recedes

As water started receding in several parts of the flood-affected areas, the Surat Municipal Corporation on July 15 started cleaning work and will also assess the loss incurred due to the torrential rains. "We've started cleaning work in flood-affected areas where water level had receded. People have dumped the garbage from their houses and shops. We will try to resolve this issue as early as possible,” said Dr Ashish Naik, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Surat Municipal Corporation. Rescue teams are also providing food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas.

