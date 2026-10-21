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Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

CJP Protest ‘You Broke Bond!’ Delhi HC Raps Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka

The Delhi High Court questioned CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka over an alleged peace bond violation while hearing their challenge to extended judicial custody. The court raised questions about their Jantar Mantar protest, alleged barricade breach and participation without police permission.

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The Delhi High Court questioned CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka over an alleged peace bond violation while hearing their challenge to extended judicial custody. The court raised questions about their Jantar Mantar protest, alleged barricade breach and participation without police permission.

CJP
abhijeet dipke
ranka
Saurav Das
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