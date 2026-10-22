CJP Protest You Are A Foreign Agent Annamalai Slams Govt Over CJP Arrests | Abhijeet Dipke | BJP

Former Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai strongly criticised the BJP-led Union government for how it has cracked down on the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The IPS officer-turned-politician questioned the alleged illegal incarceration of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were jailed for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar grounds, which was denotified as a protest site after the CJP announced its protest.