CJP Protest Will Never Support CJP K Annamlai Clarifies Amid Row Backs PM Modi | BJP

K Annamalai clarifies criticism of Centre's crackdown does not mean support for CJP. "We never support CJP; their agenda is different, and ours is different," says ex-Tamil Nadu BJP chief. Annamalai slams BJP, emphasises he does not need lectures on patriotism. Every political party has the right to fight in a democracy, says Annamalai. Annamalai urges authorities to follow due process in CJP protesters' arrests.