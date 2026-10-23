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Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

CJP Protest Will Never Support CJP K Annamlai Clarifies Amid Row Backs PM Modi | BJP

K Annamalai clarifies criticism of Centre's crackdown does not mean support for CJP. "We never support CJP; their agenda is different, and ours is different," says ex-Tamil Nadu BJP chief. Annamalai slams BJP, emphasises he does not need lectures on patriotism. Every political party has the right to fight in a democracy, says Annamalai. Annamalai urges authorities to follow due process in CJP protesters' arrests.

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K Annamalai clarifies criticism of Centre's crackdown does not mean support for CJP. "We never support CJP; their agenda is different, and ours is different," says ex-Tamil Nadu BJP chief. Annamalai slams BJP, emphasises he does not need lectures on patriotism. Every political party has the right to fight in a democracy, says Annamalai. Annamalai urges authorities to follow due process in CJP protesters' arrests.

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