CJP Protest: 'Waqt Hai, Sudhar Jaao'; Dipke's Sharp Attack On PM Modi As He Returns To His Home

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Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

CJP Protest Waqt Hai Sudhar Jaao; Dipkes Sharp Attack On PM Modi As He Returns To His Home

Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters after returning from the student protest. He urged Prime Minister Modi to listen to students before elections. Dipke said, "Waqt hai abhi bhi sudhar jaao, elections aa rahe hain."

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Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters after returning from the student protest. He urged Prime Minister Modi to listen to students before elections. Dipke said, "Waqt hai abhi bhi sudhar jaao, elections aa rahe hain."

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