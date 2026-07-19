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Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'

Chandu Champion producer celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win

ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

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In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

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Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

CJP Protest Sonam Wangchuks Message From Safdarjung Hospital Calls For Freedom From Injustice

Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk describes his hospitalisation as an "illegal detention". He appealed to supporters to make the proposed July 20 march as success.

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Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk describes his hospitalisation as an "illegal detention". He appealed to supporters to make the proposed July 20 march as success.

Sonam Wangchuk
abhijeet dipke
CJP
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Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'
Chandu Champion producer celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win
ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0
ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages
Lionel Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Spain triggers retirement buzz
Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post fuels retirement buzz before World Cup final
Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA, thanks Gianni Infantino and fans
Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA
Sonam Wangchuk: Delhi High Court says activist not in detention, will remain in Safdarjung Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk will remain in Safdarjung Hospital: Delhi High Court
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