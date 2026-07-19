CJP Protest Sonam Wangchuks Message From Safdarjung Hospital Calls For Freedom From Injustice
Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk describes his hospitalisation as an "illegal detention". He appealed to supporters to make the proposed July 20 march as success.
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Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk describes his hospitalisation as an "illegal detention". He appealed to supporters to make the proposed July 20 march as success.