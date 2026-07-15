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Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

CJP Protest PIL Filed In Delhi High Court Seeks Medical Aid Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk

Petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking immediate medical treatment & force feeding for Sonam Wangchuk. PIL warns Sonam Wangchuk may lose his life within two days reportedly. Plea says Wangchuk's death would bring great shame to world.

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Petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking immediate medical treatment & force feeding for Sonam Wangchuk. PIL warns Sonam Wangchuk may lose his life within two days reportedly. Plea says Wangchuk's death would bring great shame to world.

Sonam Wangchuk
abhijeet dipke
CJP
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