CJP Protest PIL Filed In Delhi High Court Seeks Medical Aid Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk
Petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking immediate medical treatment & force feeding for Sonam Wangchuk. PIL warns Sonam Wangchuk may lose his life within two days reportedly. Plea says Wangchuk's death would bring great shame to world.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
Petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking immediate medical treatment & force feeding for Sonam Wangchuk. PIL warns Sonam Wangchuk may lose his life within two days reportedly. Plea says Wangchuk's death would bring great shame to world.