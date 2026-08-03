CJP Protest No Case Against Minor Accused Ruchika Singh Of Abusing PM Modi At CJP Protest
The Delhi Police have decided not to file a case against a minor girl accused of hurling expletives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar last month.
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The Delhi Police have decided not to file a case against a minor girl accused of hurling expletives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar last month.