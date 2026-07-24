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CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government; CM Samrat Choudhary hands over appointment letters

India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

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From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

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Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:21 PM IST

CJP Protest JP Nadda Shares Key Takeaways From Govt Meet; Second Round Scheduled For Tomorrow

BJP National President JP Nadda has shared key insights following a high-stakes, two-hour meeting between government representatives and a delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Constitution Club.

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BJP National President JP Nadda has shared key insights following a high-stakes, two-hour meeting between government representatives and a delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Constitution Club.

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India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government; CM Samrat Choudhary hands over appointment letters
India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students, Sonam Wangchuk for bringing 'regime down to its knees', netizens thank actor
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students
'Victory of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk hails student protests as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Sonam Wangchuk hails student protests as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Political Paradox: While Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk's exit to bail out PM Modi
Political Paradox:Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk' exit
Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'
Kamal hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage' in dialogue with students
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