CJP Protest JP Nadda Shares Key Takeaways From Govt Meet; Second Round Scheduled For Tomorrow
BJP National President JP Nadda has shared key insights following a high-stakes, two-hour meeting between government representatives and a delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Constitution Club.
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BJP National President JP Nadda has shared key insights following a high-stakes, two-hour meeting between government representatives and a delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Constitution Club.