CJP Protest Jhukti Hai Duniya Dipke’s Message To CJI Surya Kant After Historic Resignation

Speaking from the stage at Jantar Mantar following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s historic resignation, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke delivered a direct message to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Reclaiming the controversial remark that originally ignited the student-led movement, Dipke thanked the CJI, declaring that without those words, the nationwide agitation for accountability wouldn't have been born. Following weeks of sit-in demonstrations, hunger strikes, and intense public pressure, the government caved to the CJP’s primary demand as Pradhan stepped down. Watch the full reaction from Jantar Mantar and the significance of this unprecedented victory for India's youth.