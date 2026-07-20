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Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

CJP Protest Forces Govt To Talk Centre Reaches Out Amid CJP March To Parliament | Sonam Wangchuk

Centre reaches out to CJP as government opens talks with protesters. CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to meet JP Nadda. Government initiated outreach through New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma

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Centre reaches out to CJP as government opens talks with protesters. CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to meet JP Nadda. Government initiated outreach through New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma

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Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Sourav Ganguly to host six simultaneous editions
Salman, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay, Sudeep, Ganguly to host 6 Bigg Boss editions
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Delhi Police call protest 'unlawful', defend lathi-charge, probe conspiracy
Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing, makes comeback with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track
Arijit Singh ends retirement, makes comeback with Awarapan 2 title track
Swara Bhasker shares shocking video of Mumbai Police arresting her husband Fahad Ahmad from CJP protest site - Watch
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