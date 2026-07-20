CJP Protest Forces Govt To Talk Centre Reaches Out Amid CJP March To Parliament | Sonam Wangchuk
Centre reaches out to CJP as government opens talks with protesters. CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to meet JP Nadda. Government initiated outreach through New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma
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Centre reaches out to CJP as government opens talks with protesters. CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to meet JP Nadda. Government initiated outreach through New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma